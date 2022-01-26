Vet issues advice on mystery virus as cases rise amongst dogs in Derbyshire

The virus was first reported amongst dogs that had visited beaches on the Yorkshire coast, but has since spread across the country.

Dr John Rosie, director of [email protected], runs a mobile veterinary service from bases in Belper and High Peak. He said the number of dogs suffering from symptoms associated with the new virus was rising in Derbyshire.

“We have been busy with the new virus, and have definitely seen an increase in dogs with sickness and diarrhea. Where we would previously have seen two dogs a week on average with such issues, we are currently now seeing two each day.

“It is hard to say where these pets have caught the virus, but the new virus is presenting as vomiting, diarrhea, or a mixture of both. In most of the cases we have seen in Derbyshire, they have responded very well to treatment.”

If your dog displays symptoms, Dr Rosie said it is best to reduce contact with other pets and to switch their diet to something more bland.

“If you are concerned about your dog, we always recommend talking to your own vet practice. We are advising, just like a sickness bug in humans, to try and minimise contact with other pets- it would also be advisable to try and prevent infected pets from messing in public areas and to try to keep them at home wherever possible.

“Treatment depends on the individual case. It could involve rehydration treatment, medicines to bind, fluids, anti-sickness meds or even antibiotics if we suspect an underlying infection.