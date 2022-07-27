Two Derbyshire Dales parks retain prestigious Green Flag status for 2022

It was confirmed this week that Hall Leys Park and Bath Gardens had retained their Green Flag status for 2022 – a 15th consecutive year in the case of the much-loved Matlock facility.

Council leader Garry Purdy said: “After two years that have seen our parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely, the news that these two parks have achieved the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our clean and green teams that make these such great green spaces that everyone can enjoy.

“We remain committed to adding to the list next year our Ashbourne Recreation Ground, where significant improvements continue to take place thanks to the excellent work of our teams.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Dales council leader Garry Purdy, second left, with Scott and Paul from the Clean & Green team and community development officer Emma Mortimer.

Deputy leader Susan Hobson added: “As a district council we are proud to own and maintain 30 fabulous parks and gardens across the Dales – and they all look absolutely tremendous. They continue to be a haven for local people and visitors, especially at this time of the year.”

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

It recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Any green space that is freely accessible to the public is eligible to enter the scheme, and winners must apply each year to renew their Green Flag Award status.

Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making these parks worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“They are both vital green spaces for the community in Bakewell and Matlock. This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”