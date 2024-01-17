Trees next to historic Derbyshire church set to be felled as council approves planning application

Four trees are set to be felled in Bolsover town centre while several others will be trimmed after the council approved a planning application.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The application for general maintenance works involving 10 trees and the felling of four trees had been submitted to Bolsover District Council by Old Bolsover Town Council in November 2023 and was given the green light on January 10.

The plans concern a small green space to the southwest of Trinity Methodist Church in Bolsover – a historical building which was opened in 1896 on Hill Top, just off Bolsover's town centre. The trees are visible from Hill Top and from the adjacent retail park car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application submitted highlights several issues with the trees.

A planning application for general maintenance works involving 10 trees and the felling of four trees has been approved by to Bolsover District Council.

A tree survey reads: “The trees have clearly suffered from storm damage in recent years, which may be partly attributed to the sudden removal of side-shelter following the felling of trees on the retail park. A mature ash tree was noted to have lost a significant limb.

“A number of trees on the north eastern side of the row have such slender, drawn-up stems and sparse crowns that felling is recommended to reduce the risk of stem failure.

“The remaining trees within the group should be subject to a combination of crown reduction and removal of deadwood. Whilst this will create an ongoing maintenance liability it is recognised that the trees do contribute to the amenity value of the town centre as a group and retaining some of the trees in a compact form will mitigate the loss of the poorlyformed trees to be felled.”