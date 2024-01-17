Trees next to historic Derbyshire church set to be felled as council approves planning application
The application for general maintenance works involving 10 trees and the felling of four trees had been submitted to Bolsover District Council by Old Bolsover Town Council in November 2023 and was given the green light on January 10.
The plans concern a small green space to the southwest of Trinity Methodist Church in Bolsover – a historical building which was opened in 1896 on Hill Top, just off Bolsover's town centre. The trees are visible from Hill Top and from the adjacent retail park car park.
The application submitted highlights several issues with the trees.
A tree survey reads: “The trees have clearly suffered from storm damage in recent years, which may be partly attributed to the sudden removal of side-shelter following the felling of trees on the retail park. A mature ash tree was noted to have lost a significant limb.
“A number of trees on the north eastern side of the row have such slender, drawn-up stems and sparse crowns that felling is recommended to reduce the risk of stem failure.
“The remaining trees within the group should be subject to a combination of crown reduction and removal of deadwood. Whilst this will create an ongoing maintenance liability it is recognised that the trees do contribute to the amenity value of the town centre as a group and retaining some of the trees in a compact form will mitigate the loss of the poorlyformed trees to be felled.”
The work is set to be undertaken within three months.