Total solar eclipse: Will Derbyshire see this cosmic event?
A rare celestial event is on the horizon as a total solar eclipse is poised to grace the skies. A solar eclipse happens when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking some or all of the Sun's light.
Regrettably, for residents of Derbyshire, the spectacle will remain elusive, as the eclipse will not be visible in the region. Only the western coast of the UK will experience a brief glimpse of a partial eclipse, lasting just a few minutes, weather permitting.
The next partial solar eclipse visible from the UK is anticipated to occur on March 29, 2025, during which approximately 30 to 40% of the Sun's rays will be obscured.
However, enthusiasts will have to wait a considerable span of time for the next full solar eclipse in the UK, which is not anticipated until September 23, 2090, according to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich.
