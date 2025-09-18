The fishing ban at the Wingerworth Lido is set to be reviewed at the council meeting next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Countryside Alliance, an organisation which campaigns for angling and rural communities, has commented on the fishing ban at Wingerworth Lido ahead of the full council meeting set to discuss the future of the pond next Monday (September 22).

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, director of external affairs at Countryside Alliance, has questioned the ‘bizarre’ decision and queried the ‘lack of transparency behind the decision-making process’ after North East Derbyshire District Council refused to prolong angling club’s licence at the popular pond in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It is clear this incredibly unpopular decision to ban fishing at the Wingerworth Lido was discussed by a handful of councillors and that there was no wider public consultation.

The angling club’s licence for the Wingerworth Lido ended in June and there are currently no fishing rights in place.

"Given the significance of the lido to the local community, this is deeply concerning and sets a worrying precedent about the future of other community assets.”

Now the authority is set to review the decision after Cllr David Hancock and Cllr Ross Shipman, independent councillors for Tupton Ward, have submitted a motion to North East Derbyshire District Council urging greater transparency and a proper public consultation on the future of the site.

Commenting on the motion, Metcalf-Fisher said: “Allowing local anglers to put forward their case, by supporting the motion to run a public consultation, is fair and democratic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can see no valid reason why NEDDC’s ruling cabinet would oppose residents having a say, especially as they acknowledge the benefits of fishing to the local area and the strength of feeling within the community.”

Anglers stressed that angling club was taking care of the Wingerworth Lido including boarding up unsafe platforms and building new ones.

He added that the motion, urging for review of the fishing ban and community consultation, can help North East Derbyshire District Council to re-establish ‘confidence and trust with the local community’.

North East Derbyshire District Council said that the decision to convert the pond into a biodiversity hub, reflected a broader commitment to enhancing local green spaces for the benefit of both wildlife and residents, as outlined in the Council Plan.

Green Party Councillor Frank Adlington-Stringer, who supported the council’s fishing ban, argued that he has received a ‘serious number’ of complaints regarding the pond since 2023 and said converting the lake into a community hub could bring many benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North East Derbyshire District Council confirmed that it received ‘a number of complaints’ regarding Wingerworth Lido over recent years, some of which were directly related to fishing activities carried out by the angling club.

Frank Adlington-Stringer, a green party councillor for Wingerworth, said he received a number of complaints regarding Wingerworth Lido.

A Freedom of Information Request (FOI) submitted to North East Derbyshire by the Derbyshire Times has revealed that between 2022 and June 2025, only three formal complaints and seven concerns were raised with the authority regarding Wingerworth Lido.

All three formal complaints were raised within one week in July 2024 – on July 17, 19 and 23.

The council has further confirmed to Countryside Alliance that of the three formal complaints, none resulted in any sanctions or warnings to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clay Cross Angling Club said they were not informed about the complaints at the time.

Cllr David Hancock, has proposed the motion set to be discussed next Monday, said that fishing at Wingerworth Lido was not only a tradition but a way for people of all ages to connect with nature, relax, and enjoy the outdoors.

Commenting on the complaints, Mr Metcalf-Fisher said: “While any complaint should be taken seriously, citing ‘concerns raised by local residents’ is clearly no justification for implementing a ban, given that the very few complaints received have not resulted in a single case of formal action against the angling club, as they clearly lacked sufficient evidence or substance to warrant any follow-up or sanction.”

Meanwhile, a petition calling for the reinstatement of fishing rights at the Wingerworth Lido by local angler James Duffy has amassed nearly 5,000 signatures.

Mr Duffy said: “Removing fishing from the Wingerworth Lido was a huge mistake and one that really hurts the local community, not least our young people. Nature at the lido thrives thanks to the efforts of local anglers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This decision is devastating for countless local anglers, as well as for the angling club that has worked tirelessly to maintain not only the fishing but also the water quality and surrounding land.

"The Lido has long been more than just a fishing spot – it has been a place of community, friendship, and wellbeing for many people in the area.

"While it should never have been banned, the motion before councillors on Monday is an important opportunity for the council to right the wrongs and give us a fair opportunity to put forward the positive case for continuing fishing at the lido.

“The Council should want to hear from its residents and allow us a say in the future of community assets like the Wingerworth lido”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North East Derbyshire District Council said: “The Council’s plans for Wingerworth Lido reflect our broader commitment to enhancing local green spaces for the benefit of both wildlife and residents, as outlined in the Council Plan.

"We have always maintained the site and will continue to do so, ensuring it remains a special and unique place of natural beauty for the local community to enjoy.

“The Council engaged with the fishing club early in this process, ahead of any decision. In line with the terms of their agreement, six months’ notice was served to allow for a managed exit and to support the identification of alternative locations, if required.

“While fishing will no longer take place at the Lido, there are other locations across the local area where anglers can continue to enjoy their sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve received a great deal of support for this approach and are now establishing a ‘Friends of Wingerworth Lido’ group to help shape the future of the site. We welcome input from all who care about its long-term wellbeing.

“We’re excited about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to working with local residents to ensure the Lido continues to be a cherished space for generations to come.”