We have examined the pollution levels on some of the busiest routes in Chesterfield, and have compiled a list of some of the roads with the worst air quality.

Each of these streets has either a very high, high or significant level of three different pollutants – PM2.5, PM10 and NO2.

PM2.5 particles, which are less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, can cause asthma, respiratory inflammation and even promote cancers.

PM10 can cause wheezing, bronchitis and reduce lung development. Long term exposure to even low levels of NO2, a toxic gas, increases mortality rates and contributes to the development of asthma and other respiratory issues.

These figures were sourced from the most recent data made available by Address Pollution – and some streets not included in this list may have higher levels of pollutants.

1 . Polluted streets These are some of the most polluted streets across Chesterfield.

2 . Old Road Old Road is in the 46th percentile for air pollution nationally - with significant levels along the route.

3 . Foljambe Road Foljambe Road is in the 53rd percentile, with significant levels of air pollution measured along the road.

4 . Station Road Station Road is ranked in the 41st percentile nationally, with significant levels of pollutants recorded in the air.