The most polluted areas of Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire – including Brimington, Hasland, Newbold and Clay Cross
The pollution data, published in 2019 by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates.
All of these pollutants can cause ill health, heightening the potential of lung cancer, heart disease and respiratory infections.
The higher the score and area receives, the greater the levels of air pollution in that neighbourhood. Concerns surrounding these health risks have led to a number of cities introducing low emission zones across the UK.
These are the areas in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire with the highest pollution scores – where does your neighbourhood rank?