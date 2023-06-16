These are the areas of Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire with the worst air quality.

The pollution data, published in 2019 by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates.

All of these pollutants can cause ill health, heightening the potential of lung cancer, heart disease and respiratory infections.

The higher the score and area receives, the greater the levels of air pollution in that neighbourhood. Concerns surrounding these health risks have led to a number of cities introducing low emission zones across the UK.

These are the areas in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire with the highest pollution scores – where does your neighbourhood rank?

1 . Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels is the most polluted part of the town - with an air quality score of 1.01. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2 . Hasland and Spital Hasland and Spital is the second most polluted part of Chesterfield - with an air quality score of 0.95. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Newbold Newbold is the third most polluted area of Chesterfield - with an air quality score of 0.93. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Boythorpe and Birdholme Boythorpe and Birdholme is the fourth most polluted part of the town - with an air quality score of 0.91. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales