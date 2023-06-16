News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the most polluted neighbourhoods in and around Chesterfield.

The most polluted areas of Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire – including Brimington, Hasland, Newbold and Clay Cross

These are the areas of Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire with the worst air quality.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST

The pollution data, published in 2019 by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates.

All of these pollutants can cause ill health, heightening the potential of lung cancer, heart disease and respiratory infections.

The higher the score and area receives, the greater the levels of air pollution in that neighbourhood. Concerns surrounding these health risks have led to a number of cities introducing low emission zones across the UK.

These are the areas in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire with the highest pollution scores – where does your neighbourhood rank?

Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels is the most polluted part of the town - with an air quality score of 1.01.

1. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels

Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels is the most polluted part of the town - with an air quality score of 1.01. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Hasland and Spital is the second most polluted part of Chesterfield - with an air quality score of 0.95.

2. Hasland and Spital

Hasland and Spital is the second most polluted part of Chesterfield - with an air quality score of 0.95. Photo: Brian Eyre

Newbold is the third most polluted area of Chesterfield - with an air quality score of 0.93.

3. Newbold

Newbold is the third most polluted area of Chesterfield - with an air quality score of 0.93. Photo: Brian Eyre

Boythorpe and Birdholme is the fourth most polluted part of the town - with an air quality score of 0.91.

4. Boythorpe and Birdholme

Boythorpe and Birdholme is the fourth most polluted part of the town - with an air quality score of 0.91. Photo: Brian Eyre

