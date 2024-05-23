Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents have described the Government's decision to approve plans for developers to build on green belt land in a country park as “really upsetting”.

Government planning inspector Elaine Moulton approved expansion plans from developers behind the former American Adventure theme park site in Shipley despite mass opposition from residents

Shipley resident and Parish Councillor Dean Watson, described the Government’s ruling as “very disappointing”.

He said: “It is really upsetting and I think people have lost faith in the Government and their ability to listen to local people.”

Shipley residents during a campaign march opposing Waystones development plan in December 2023

The now approved development plan will see 17 to 22-metre-wide valley be created for a diverted watercourse, taking water from Osborne’s Pond and Coppice Lake into Shipley Lake – offsetting the impact of a potential dam collapse at Osborne’s Pond, a classified reservoir.

Cllr Dean Watson said: “The thing that people can’t understand is that the developers are now presenting the view that the dam works were required to prevent danger to life. That hasn’t stopped Waystones from selling the land to developers who have now got 50 families living in the path of that dam.

“Nothing seems to ring true because if these works were a danger to life you wouldn’t have 50 families living in the path of it and then say well we really need to get this work done. I’m sure that regulations would prevent that and the work would have to be done beforehand.”

Amber Valley Borough Council initially rejected the Waystones plans to expand their 114 acre site by just over half an acre last summer, which led to the developers appealing the decision the planning inspectorate.

Another concerned Shipley resident who was disappointed with the Government’s decision is Michaela Wicks, who lives within the country park.

Michaela said: “It would have just been nice to have seen some support from higher up to say, the local residents don’t want this to happen and we are supporting them. But they’ve not done that.

“They’ve just ignored it and they’ve dragged it out for a long time as well.”

Cllr Watson and Michaela were both part of a long campaign by the residents to block Waystone’s plans to expand into the country park. Over 390 people protested against the initial planning proposal.

Michaela said: “Even when we were trying to oppose this a lot of people we spoke to did say, well there’s no point they’ll just let this happen anyway.

“That is the consensus of most people. It’s what’s the point of trying to stand up for something when they’ll just go over your head anyway.”

One concern that many Shipley residents share is the precedent this decision sets to other developers who may have their eyes on green belt land.

Michaela said: ”Developers will now be able to refer to this appeal, in their own situations, as one that went through.

“I also don’t see how it would stop further encroachment into the park any further in the future. If they want to take some more land, who’s to say no to them? They’ve already been given permission for some greenbelt so what would be the reason for not giving anymore.”