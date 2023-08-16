News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Teees under preservation order set to be cut down as Chesterfield Borough Council approves planning application

Chesterfield Borough Council has approved an application to cut down a number of trees which have been under a preservation order since 1987.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 15:50 BST

The planning application to fell seven trees at Brookside Farm, on Chesterfield Road, Brimington, was submitted by Simon Parker on July 12 and approved this week.

The application concerns five sycamores and two ash trees at the land opposite Chesterfield crematorium which have been coverd by a Tree Preservation Order since June 1987.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the application to fell the trees, Mr Parker raised ash side back disease affecting the trees and safety issues. His concerns were confirmed by Steve Perry, Tree Officer at Chesterfield Borough Council.

The application concerns five sycamores and two ash trees at the land opposite Chesterfield crematorium which has been covered by a Tree Preservation Order since June 1987.The application concerns five sycamores and two ash trees at the land opposite Chesterfield crematorium which has been covered by a Tree Preservation Order since June 1987.
The application concerns five sycamores and two ash trees at the land opposite Chesterfield crematorium which has been covered by a Tree Preservation Order since June 1987.
Most Popular

In the application form Mr Parker said: “The trees are unsafe and next to the public highway. We intend to replant with alder and rowan trees. We also plan to back fence to keep livestock away.”

In the decision notice, granting permission to fell the trees, the council said that any dead or dangerous trees should be felled, in accordance with Country Planning Act 1990, and replaced during the next available planting season.

The seven replacement trees are set to be planted as near as is reasonably practicable to the position of the original trees – including two oak trees, two rowan trees and three alder trees. The decision comes after 17 dead or diseased trees have been felled at the farm since 2009 following five planning applications.

Any objections to this decision or the conditions attached must be made within 28 days of this notice to the Environment and Transport Team via email at environment.app[email protected] or via phone at 0303 444 5000.

Related topics:Chesterfield Borough Council