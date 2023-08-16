The planning application to fell seven trees at Brookside Farm, on Chesterfield Road, Brimington, was submitted by Simon Parker on July 12 and approved this week.

The application concerns five sycamores and two ash trees at the land opposite Chesterfield crematorium which have been coverd by a Tree Preservation Order since June 1987.

In the application to fell the trees, Mr Parker raised ash side back disease affecting the trees and safety issues. His concerns were confirmed by Steve Perry, Tree Officer at Chesterfield Borough Council.

In the application form Mr Parker said: “The trees are unsafe and next to the public highway. We intend to replant with alder and rowan trees. We also plan to back fence to keep livestock away.”

In the decision notice, granting permission to fell the trees, the council said that any dead or dangerous trees should be felled, in accordance with Country Planning Act 1990, and replaced during the next available planting season.

The seven replacement trees are set to be planted as near as is reasonably practicable to the position of the original trees – including two oak trees, two rowan trees and three alder trees. The decision comes after 17 dead or diseased trees have been felled at the farm since 2009 following five planning applications.