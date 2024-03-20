Stunning photos show a beautiful bird of prey on the hunt in Derbyshire

Beautiful photos taken by a Barlow resident show a barn owl enjoying its early spring hunt.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Mar 2024, 10:30 GMT

Glyn Sanderson spotted a stunning Barn owl on the hunt yesterday morning (March 18) in Barlow village.

Barn owls, which can be easily recognised for their characteristic heart-shaped face, can be seen hunting not only at night but also during day time – often 'quartering' over farmland or gardens looking for their next meal.

Their diet consists of rodents and other small mammals - predominantly voles, mice and shrews.

Over the years, barn owls gained many different nicknames including 'ghost owl', 'church owl', 'screech owl' and even 'demon owl' – the last one earned ‘thanks to’ their piercing shrieks and hissing calls.

Barn owl in Derbyshire

Barn owl in Derbyshire

Barn owl in Derbyshire

