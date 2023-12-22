Stunning photo of stag crossing the road in snow by Peak District photographer Villager Jim selected for national award

A stunning image by well-known Peak District photographer Villager Jim has been selected for the SWNS 2023 Press photo of the year award.

Dubbed the ‘Banksy of the photography world’ Villager Jim has been nominated for the award for his viral shot of a lone stag crossing a road covered in snow.

Villager Jim said: “I’m so excited and chuffed to bits.”