An Amber Valley resident is urging others to make their voices heard after an action group campaigning against the installation of 50m tall pylons in the region held a public meeting.

Katie Hirst from Handley is keen to encourage her fellow residents to voice their opinions on the National Grid’s proposal to install 50m pylons in fields next to several local communities.

Katie is a member of the Save Amber Valley, an action group working to “stop the pylons” being built across the Amber Valley and the peak fringe.

After speaking at a public meeting held by the action group at Ashover Parish Hall on August 7, the Handley resident wants to highlight the importance of people raising their concerns about the proposal during the consultation period.

Save Amber Valley wants all residents who are opposed to the pylons to fill in a National Grid consultation form.

Katie said: “It’s so important for local people to use their voice. If we just sit back and let this go ahead then we’ve no right to then complain about it afterwards.

“I think now is the time; they’re giving us the opportunity so let's make sure they have to hear us. If they don’t then we will still have the evidence to say that people sent in responses to oppose this. It gives us the strength to go back at them in the next stage if that’s what it comes to.”

Residents can get the consultation forms at group meetings, access them online or pick them up from either Clay Cross or Alfreton libraries.

National Grid’s proposal could see 50m tall pylons erected across the region, close to communities such as North Wingfield, Danesmoor, Pilsley and Handley.

More details about the Save Amber Valley group, their petition, and future public meetings can be found on their Facebook page and their website.

Save Amber Valley will also be attending Woolley Moor show on August 17 where they will be giving a presentation about the National grids proposal.

All feedback forms must be completed by September 17 when the National Grids consultation period ends.