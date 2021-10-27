Severn Trent and Yorkshire Water, both of which supply water to Derbyshire, are two of the biggest culprits. The BBC reported that Severn Trent discharged sewage into rivers for 558,699 hours last year, while Yorkshire Water did so for 420,419 hours.

The below locations are amongst those with the highest rates of sewage discharge in Derbyshire in 2020.

All data is taken from The Rivers Trust. All photos are illustrative, and do not show the exact location of each sewer storm overflow.

1. River Doe Lea A Yorkshire Water sewer storm overflow on the River Doe Lea, between Staveley and Renishaw, spilled 133 times for a total of 2531 hours.

2. River Rother The Yorkshire Water sewer storm overflow near Danesmoor Wastewater Treatment Works, on the River Rother, spilled 106 times for a total of 2,360 hours in 2020.

3. River Wye A Severn Trent sewer storm overflow in Bakewell, on the River Wye, spilled 117 times for a total of 1838 hours.

4. Butterley Reservoir A Severn Trent sewer storm overflow at Butterley Reservoir, near Ripley, spilled 176 times for a total of 1596 hours.