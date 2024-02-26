News you can trust since 1855
Runaway Derbyshire sheep returns home safely after police chase

Police officers have helped to catch a missing sheep that runaway from a field in Heage.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 26th Feb 2024, 14:27 GMT
Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit and Amber Valley Police joined forces to return a Derbyshire sheep home last weekend.

The animal went missing from a field in Heage as it decided to escape – but was soon spotted on the road.

The sheep was brought back home safely and is now reuinted with the owners and other sheep from the herd.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “The slowest pursuit of the night was brought to a swift conclusion when staff from Amber Valley Police intercepted the subject.

“Some fabulous sheep whispering and a makeshift harness helped return the runaway to a nearby field.”