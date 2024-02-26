Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit and Amber Valley Police joined forces to return a Derbyshire sheep home last weekend.

The animal went missing from a field in Heage as it decided to escape – but was soon spotted on the road.

The sheep was brought back home safely and is now reuinted with the owners and other sheep from the herd.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "The slowest pursuit of the night was brought to a swift conclusion when staff from Amber Valley Police intercepted the subject.