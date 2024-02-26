Runaway Derbyshire sheep returns home safely after police chase
Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit and Amber Valley Police joined forces to return a Derbyshire sheep home last weekend.
The animal went missing from a field in Heage as it decided to escape – but was soon spotted on the road.
The sheep was brought back home safely and is now reuinted with the owners and other sheep from the herd.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “The slowest pursuit of the night was brought to a swift conclusion when staff from Amber Valley Police intercepted the subject.
“Some fabulous sheep whispering and a makeshift harness helped return the runaway to a nearby field.”