Rubbish, graffiti, selfish parking and general grotty scenes captured by Chesterfield residents

Pictured here are photos taken by Chesterfield residents around the town showing graffiti, littering and selfish parking.
By Ben McVay
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST

Utilities boxes and buildings can be seen soiled by scribbles and vandalism and rubbish is discarded in the streets. One disgusted resident described a particular scene as “litter, graffiti and disgracefulness”.

Residents use websites Love Clean Streets and Fix My Street to report the unpleasant issues.

Rubbish, graffiti, selfish parking and general grott scenes captured by Chesterfield residents, Images: Fix My Street and Love Clean Streets

1. In photos

Rubbish, graffiti, selfish parking and general grott scenes captured by Chesterfield residents, Images: Fix My Street and Love Clean Streets Photo: Fix My Street and Love Clean Streets

The resident who took this photo at Coniston Road, Whittington Moor, says it shows a door "missing from a communications box", adding: "Could stop people's phones from working." Also, looks a bit risky with all those exposed electrical cables!

2. Door missing from communications box

The resident who took this photo at Coniston Road, Whittington Moor, says it shows a door "missing from a communications box", adding: "Could stop people's phones from working." Also, looks a bit risky with all those exposed electrical cables! Photo: Fix My Street

The image owner posted: "Car completely blocking pavement. Probably someone going to school sports day".

3. Pavement parker

The image owner posted: "Car completely blocking pavement. Probably someone going to school sports day". Photo: Love Clean Streets

Someone left a Marigold behind on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor!

4. Litter and general grott

Someone left a Marigold behind on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor! Photo: Fix My Street

