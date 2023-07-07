Rubbish, graffiti, selfish parking and general grotty scenes captured by Chesterfield residents

Pictured here are photos taken by Chesterfield residents around the town showing graffiti, littering and selfish parking.
Utilities boxes and buildings can be seen soiled by scribbles and vandalism and rubbish is discarded in the streets. One disgusted resident described a particular scene as “litter, graffiti and disgracefulness”.
Undefined: readMore
1. In photos
Rubbish, graffiti, selfish parking and general grott scenes captured by Chesterfield residents, Images: Fix My Street and Love Clean Streets Photo: Fix My Street and Love Clean Streets
2. Door missing from communications box
The resident who took this photo at Coniston Road, Whittington Moor, says it shows a door "missing from a communications box", adding: "Could stop people's phones from working."
Also, looks a bit risky with all those exposed electrical cables! Photo: Fix My Street
3. Pavement parker
The image owner posted: "Car completely blocking pavement. Probably someone going to school sports day". Photo: Love Clean Streets
4. Litter and general grott
Someone left a Marigold behind on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor! Photo: Fix My Street