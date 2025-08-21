A protected tree in a Derbyshire wood has been targeted by vandals where it is believed oil or a similar pollutant has been injected into the tree after holes were drilled into the trunk and the tree is dying.

A mature sycamore tree in Hogshaw Woods, in Buxton, owned and managed by local environmental and heritage charity Buxton Civic Association (BCA), has been deliberately vandalised in an incident the charity describes as ‘deeply disturbing and malicious’.

During routine patrols on Tuesday August, 12 BCA’s Woodland Team discovered holes had been drilled into the tree’s trunk and a suspected pollutant, believed to be oil or a similar substance, had been injected.

The tree is now showing signs of physical distress and disease and is unlikely to survive. It will almost certainly have to be felled during the autumn felling season.

Buxton Civic Association say a protected sycamore tree in Hogshaw Woods has been targeted by vandals who drilled a whole in to the trunk and poured in a pollutant. Photo BCA

Harriet Saltis, BCA’s Woodland Manager, said: “This incident is deeply disturbing. It is clearly a premeditated act of environmental vandalism, carried out with the intention of killing a healthy and protected tree.

“It impacts not only the wildlife that depends on this tree, but also the charity’s ability to manage the woodlands for the community during already challenging economic times.

“Sadly, we may now have to consider installing covert cameras to prevent further incidents.”

All trees in BCA’s woodlands are protected under Tree Preservation Orders which make it a criminal offence to cut down, top, lop, uproot, wilfully damage, or destroy trees without the written consent of the local planning authority.

Buxton Civic Association is appealing to anyone with information to come forward and have offered a reward of £500 for information that leads to a successful prosecution of the perpetrator.

The loss will come at a direct cost to BCA and will add to the charity’s workload and financial burden at a time when the it is already facing significant pressures, due to the ongoing management of 164-acres of woodland, widespread tree works to combat Ash Dieback and other issues associated with aging woodlands.

The parallels with the Sycamore Gap incident in 2023 are hard to ignore says BCA,

both are examples of people wilfully destroying irreplaceable parts of natural heritage.

Dave Green, chief executive Officer, of BCA, added: “When the Sycamore Gap tree was felled, there was national outrage — because people understand that once a tree of such age and stature is lost, it can never be replaced in our lifetime.

“This malicious vandalism in Buxton is no less serious.

“It is an attack on our shared environment, our heritage, and the sense of place that connects us to the landscape.

“These woodlands belong to all of us, and they deserve the same care and protection as any historic monument.”

The incident has been reported to Derbyshire County Council and Derbyshire Constabulary, and both parties are investigating.

If you have any information, please contact [email protected]

As a registered charity, BCA relies on public support to continue managing its woodlands. If you would like to help, you can become a member, volunteer your

time, or donate.

For more information, please visit buxtoncivicassociation.org.uk.