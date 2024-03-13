£42,000 to help Peak District's wetland restoration and conservation efforts
Lloyds Banking Group has taken a pioneering step in environmental stewardship by becoming the inaugural founding business partner of Projects for Nature. In a landmark move, the banking giant has pledged £250,000 towards the advancement of three key nature projects in England.
The partnership marks a significant stride in the realm of corporate environmental responsibility, aligning with national priorities for nature recovery. These initiatives encompass vital aspects such as flood management, wildlife corridors, and regenerative agriculture.
One of the major beneficiaries of this collaboration is the Peak District National Trust, which has been awarded £42,000. This funding injection aims to facilitate the restoration of 2.6 kilometres of wetland and bolster ongoing efforts to support local farmers.
The alliance between Lloyds Banking Group and Projects for Nature underscores a strategic commitment to fortifying England's natural ecosystems. Launched by the Secretary of State for Defra at COP28 in December 2023, Projects for Nature serves as a conduit for corporate engagement with meticulously vetted nature recovery endeavours endorsed by governmental bodies such as Defra, Natural England, and the Environment Agency.
Andrew Walton, Chief Sustainability Officer at Lloyds Banking Group, emphasised the urgency of addressing the UK's stark nature deficit: "The UK ranks among the most nature-depleted countries globally, highlighting the pressing need for collective action. As the UK’s largest financial services provider, we recognise the crucial role we must play in tackling the loss of nature to ensure a more resilient and thriving natural environment for the future."
Walton further highlighted the tangible impact of this partnership, stating, "Becoming a founding partner of Projects for Nature will enable us to make a tangible difference to combating nature loss in communities across England, exploring innovative approaches to protect and restore our natural ecosystems, ultimately helping Britain prosper."
Justin Francis, Chair of Projects for Nature, expressed gratitude for Lloyds Banking Group's pivotal support: "We are incredibly grateful to Lloyds Banking Group for supporting this initiative, and I am thrilled to welcome them as our first founding business partner."
The other projects that are being funded include, ‘Weald to Waves’ which aims to create a 100-mile nature corridor in Sussex, connecting habitats to the coast to enhance biodiversity and reduce flooding and ‘Resilient Glenderamackin’ in Cumbria focuses on nature-based solutions for flood risk reduction and climate change, involving river restoration and wetland rehabilitation across 11,000 hectares.