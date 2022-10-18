News you can trust since 1855
£225,000 to help plant million trees across Derbyshire

A project which aims to plant a million trees in the county has received over £200,000.

The £225,000 grant is part of the Forestry Commission’s Local Authority Treescape Fund and will pay for 765 trees, aged between five and 10 years old, and their maintenance costs for three years.

The Treescape Fund was set up to help local authorities establish more trees in areas such as parklands, riverbanks and small woodlands.

Derbyshire County Council Leader Barry Lewis said: “Getting this grant is a real boost to our tree planting ambitions on our journey to becoming a net zero county by 2050 or sooner. Planting in these areas will bring considerable benefits to our ecosystems and society. They will help with carbon absorption, flood protection, and support for biodiversity. And the trees will naturally colonise creating extra green spaces in addition to our established woodlands.

“They will also take us another step closer to the target of planting one million trees across our county by 2030.”

