Protecting your district from fly tipping

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The typical fly-tip clearance can cost anywhere between £30 and £200, but extreme cases can cost upward of £1000.

So far in the 2023-2024 financial year alone, the council cleared over 500 waste incidents in the district and dedicates hours of patrol time between various teams across the district, on top of regular business waste compliance inspections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By reporting the fly-tipping incidents to the council it gives them the opportunity to investigate the waste for evidence.

Say NO to Fly Tipping!

Anyone caught committing a small-scale offence (one waste bag or less) will receive a £400 fixed penalty notice (this can be reduced to £300 if paid within 10 days). Those who do not pay the fixed penalty, or are responsible for larger-scale offences, will be prosecuted.

The council offers an online self-service portal, in which fly-tipping can be reported. In the current financial year, the council has received over 300 fly tipping reports via this service. You can also notify the council of a fly-tipping incident by calling 01246 231111.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Environmental Health, Cllr Steve Pickering said, “We are proud of our beautiful district which is spoilt by the few when they fly-tip in our area. This is a national issue, but we believe that residents can help us bring the criminals to justice by reporting any incidents they see or find to us.

“We will investigate for any evidence and seek to bring them to justice so please report it.”