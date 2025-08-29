Plans to remove a number of trees and hedge in Derbyshire village submitted to council – as applicant hopes to keep horses on land

A proposal to remove trees and hedge with plans to trim or move further 18 plants in Stanfree has been submitted to the council.

The application, which was submitted to Bolsover District Council by Pamela McGuinness on Friday, August 22, concerns trees at Oxcroft Estate in the village of Stanfree.

The property is located on the grounds of former Oxcroft Estate, a historic property dating back to the 18th century, featuring a Georgian mansion situated on over 200 acres of land. In the early 1930s the Duke of Devonshire had 40 semi-detached homes built on the grounds.

The plans propose to fell a number of trees and a hedge at Oxcroft Estate, move further plants to a different part of the land and trim nine trees.

This comes as the applicant is is planning to submit a ‘change of use application’ to the council to allow her to keep horses on the grounds.

If approved, the plans would see two Laburnum trees and one wild cherry removed due to the trees being ‘toxic to horses’.

The applicant also proposes that a blue honeysuckle should be removed as the plant ‘gives digestive upsets to horses’.

The proposal also includes a plan to remove a ‘huge’ laurel tree which ‘interfering with a phone line’ and ‘toxic to horses’.

Further plants to be removed include a Weinmannia tree and a leylandii hedge.

The applicant also proposes to move a number of plants to a different part of the land – including five fruit trees, a ‘small’ hawthorn tree, a snowberry, and a cotoneaster.

The planning application states that nine Lawson's cypress trees are ‘huge’ and ‘getting to a dangerous height’ – with a proposal to carry out crown lift and crown reduction works.

The application also includes plans to plant a new ‘horse friendly’ hedge to replace the removed plants.

A site notice was put in place on Tuesday, August 26 – with members of the public asked to submit their comments on the plans before Tuesday, September 9, quoting reference number 5/00367/TCON.