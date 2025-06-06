An application to fell a large tree, protected by a Tree Preservation Order, has been submitted to Bolsover District Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application to fell a tall ash tree, located at Erica Drive in South Normanton, was first submitted to Bolsover District Council by Daniel Witham on April 14.

The tree, which is 14 metres tall and has a canopy spread of around 12 metres, is a subject to a Tree Preservation Order and is considered to be a ‘prominent’ feature in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans propose to fell the tree due to its poor health and fungus growth, leading to potential safety concerns if the health of the tree deteriorates any further.

An application to fell a tall ash tree, located at 15 Erica Drive in South Normanton, was submitted to Bolsover District Council.

The planning application reads: “The tree has signs of ash die back in the crown and also has inonotus hispidus brackets growing on the stem and with the location of the tree it is why we are suggesting to fell the tree or go with a heavy pollard with it being situated next to a road.

"The client has agreed to replant a replacement tree in the next planting period this is to be agreed with the tree officer after felling has taken place on what species he would suggest.”

A Visual Tree Assessment was carried out in order to identify the features, record the condition of the tree and were appropriate to make works recommendations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An arboricultural report, produced following the visual assessment, reads: “Due to the many features exhibited by this tree coupled with the size, the target area beneath this specimen and its overall decline health. It is recommended that this tree is felled to ground level to alleviate risk to public and to highway.

The tree has signs of ash die back in the crown and has fungi growing on the stem.

“Consideration should also be given however, to the amenity value of such a prominent tree in the landscape. It would also therefore be recommended that a replacement tree be planted in its stead.

"When choosing a suitable replacement consideration should also be given to the fungi present on site. Choosing a species resistant to these pathogens would be essential.”

Public comments on the application can be submitted by Tuesday, June 24, before the council makes a final decision.