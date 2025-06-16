The tree is located at Broadoaks Close in Spital and can be seen from Piccadilly Road.placeholder image
Plans to fell big Chesterfield cherry tree submitted to council

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 16th Jun 2025, 13:10 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 15:16 BST
An application to fell a cherry tree has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council.

A planning application to fell a flowering cherry tree at Broadoaks Close in Spital was submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council by Mrs Joyce Brown on June 12.

This comes after the tree, located next to Piccadilly Road, underwent pruning on June 6 with a tree surgeon raising concerns related to the tree’s health.

The planning application reads: "I was informed by the tree surgeon that there is a lot of decay through the main trunk and a crack down one of the two halfs of the split main trunk.

“With high winds and twisting of the tree, this is highly likely to snap all together and it will towards the highway (Piccadilly Road).”

The proposal states that there are no plans to plant a replacement tree due to the ‘close proximity’ to the main drain and the house.

The planning application states that there is 'a lot of decay through the main trunk.

A crack is visible down one of the two halves of the split main trunk.

