Plans to fell big Chesterfield cherry tree submitted to council

A planning application to fell a flowering cherry tree at Broadoaks Close in Spital was submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council by Mrs Joyce Brown on June 12.

This comes after the tree, located next to Piccadilly Road, underwent pruning on June 6 with a tree surgeon raising concerns related to the tree’s health.

The planning application reads: "I was informed by the tree surgeon that there is a lot of decay through the main trunk and a crack down one of the two halfs of the split main trunk.

“With high winds and twisting of the tree, this is highly likely to snap all together and it will towards the highway (Piccadilly Road).”

The proposal states that there are no plans to plant a replacement tree due to the ‘close proximity’ to the main drain and the house.

1 . Planning application to fell cherry tree in Chesterfield The planning application states that there is 'a lot of decay through the main trunk. Photo: CBC Photo Sales