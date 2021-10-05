Plans submitted for new homes close to railway line in Chesterfield

The application is for currently ‘unused’ land between Swaddale Avenue, Tapton, and the Midland Main Line railway.

Developers MyPAD 2020 Ltd, which is listed as a Derby company, are behind the proposal and say it will provide a ‘high quality housing development that is sustainable, safe and attractive’, with a ‘sense of place’.

However, one resident has already raised concerns about whether Tapton’s amenities and infrastructure can cope with another development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New plans have been submitted for 30 homes in Chesterfield. Image for illustrative purposes only.

In planning documents submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council, Player Roberts Bell Architects describe the proposed site as ‘scrubland’.

"The site is located to the west of Swaddale Road, behind existing houses which front Swaddale Road,” the planning statement says.

"To the west of the site is the Midland Main Line railway track. The site lies within the existing built framework of Tapton.

New plans have been submitted for 30 homes in Chesterfield.

The approximately rectangular shaped site covers an area of approximately 0.87ha and is currently scrubland.

"The proposed access is off the western side of Swaddale Avenue.”

They promise a ‘sustainable development’ with a mix of one, two and three bedroom two-storey dwellings.

"The site is considered to be sustainable in respect of its surrounding local amenities,” the applicant says.

Resident Daniel Thomson, who lives nearby, said he had a number of questions about the potential impact on the neighbourhood.

“I don't oppose the building of houses as such, as the land has been unused for some time, but with this development and all the ones along the canal I do wonder what it means for the underlying infrastructure of Tapton,” he wrote in a letter to the council planning department.

"We don't have a school here for example, so do the existing ones that have Tapton as a catchment area have sufficient spare capacity to cope with a potential influx of new students?

"Or are there plans afoot to build a school in the area?”

The 30 dwellings are proposed to be affordable houses, on a mixed tenure basis, providing a variety of house type sizes.

Chesterfield Borough Council will decide whether to grant planning permission.