Planning application submitted to trim protected tree in Derbyshire garden where large birds nest

The application to trim a large Sycamore tree at Portland Avenue in Bolsover by up to three metres was submitted by Kathleen Baker on February 5.

The tree, which is in the front garden, is covered by the Tree Preservation Order (TPO) and can be seen from the surrounding streets and properties.

In the planning documents, Mrs Baker said that the tree is very large and causes a number of issues both for her and her neighbour.

The planning application reads: “The tree overhangs my neigbour’s property and causes a nuisance with the large quantity of leaves that fall from the tree and the large amount of sap that covers my nedighbour’s property and car. My neighbour has made numerous complaints about the tree.

"As the tree is so large the amount of leaves that fall from the tree are a nuisance and block drains and guttering. Also the seeds get all over the property and in the house. It also shades a large portion of the garden allowing no sunlight.

"Large birds nest in the tree which means there is a significant amount of bird faeces that covers the garden where the children play.”

The planning application states that the tree is in good condition and it is not believed that it could pose any danger.