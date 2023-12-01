Pictured: 9 of the best fishing spots in Derbyshire - including Chesterfield, Amber Valley and the Peak District

When it comes to top fishing venues, our region has some of the finest in the country.
Fishing lakes that Derbyshire’s keenest anglers have been returning to again and again. Whether you’re a fishing veteran or taking up a rod and tackle for the first time, here is a handy list of some of these top rated fishing spots, known for their natural beauty and abundance of fish to catch.
If you’re own favourite Derbyshire fishing venue is not on this list, leave a comment naming where we’ve missed, and what makes that spot so special to you.
1. Carsington Waters
The 748 acre reservior is mainly home to both rainbow and brown trout. Boats are available to hire between the months of March and November. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Carr Vale fishing pond
Run by the Ashfield Angling society, Carr Vale pond in Bolsover is stocked with skimmer bream, tench, roach, rudd, perch and carp. This peaceful, well-kept pond covers 1.75 acres and is open all year round.
Day tickets can be purchased online for £4 or £5 on the day from a bailiff on the bank. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chesterfield Canal
Many fishing clubs and associations operate along Chesterfield canal. Day permits can be purchased from the Tapton Lock visitor centre. Photo: jason chadwick
4. Codnor park reservoir Canal & River Trust
Codnor Park has been re-stocked multiple times ver the past couple of years. Now a variety of fish can be caught there, including carp, bream, roach, perch and tench.
Every Sunday and Wednesday the trust hosts a competition. Photo: Brian Eyre