Photos show shocking impact of anti-social behaviour at Chesterfield park

Brimington residents are growing increasingly frustrated by the littering and anti-social behaviour which has turned their neighbourhood park into a safety hazard, and by the response of the council which manages the space.

The state of Damon Drive Rec has become so bad at times that park users have good reason to fear possible harm to children and dogs, and consider it a blight on the community.

Echoing concerns shared by residents in online forums, one told the Derbyshire Times: “There are bottles, needles, used foil, beer cans and all sorts of rubbish strewn around play area – even a TV and a moped. It’s a hazard, it’s shocking.

“I’ve contacted Chesterfield Borough Council easily more than a dozen times over last year about this park being used as a meeting place for drinking and drug taking. I reported it again on Friday morning but I doubt anything will be done. They ought to have a regular cleaning up day here.”

The council has been approached for comment regarding the shocking scenes photographed at the park on Monday, January 8.

In 2023, Damon Drive was announced as one of 18 youth and play spaces due to share in £1.32million of investment over the next five years, as part of a strategy to double the number of parks receiving Green Flag quality status.

At the time, the cabinet member responsible, Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, said: “It’s our aim to create a variety of sustainable spaces that provide people of all ages and abilities with accessible, quality, and fun opportunities for play.

“We are really proud to provide good quality parks and play spaces in our community, and this investment will help us to continue to achieve this.”

Damon Drive Rec, Brimington The state of the play area is causing concern to Brimington parents.

Damon Drive Rec, Brimington The play area bins are surrounded by litter.

Damon Drive Rec, Brimington The basketball court is covered in broken glass.