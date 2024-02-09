Photos and video show beautiful bird of prey once close to extinction spotted in Derbyshire garden

A stunning sparrowhawk has been spotted in Barlow this week. But don’t get fooled by its beautiful feathers and orange eyes - it’s one of the most deadly birds in the UK.

Sparrowhawks are excellent bird hunters, catching small species like finches, sparrows and tits. Sometimes they ambush their prey from a perch, while other times they may fly low, suddenly changing direction to fool it.

The sparrowhawk has rounded wings and a relatively long, narrow tail. Males are small with a blue-grey back and white underparts showing reddish-orange barring. Females are much larger, with browner plumage above and grey bars below. They both have reddish cheeks.

These small birds of prey almost went extinct in the UK in 1960s due to extensive use of pesticides, which led to thinning of egg shells and increased overall mortality of sparrowhawks. The population recovered in 1990s and Sparrowhawks now regularly visit Derbyshire gardens again.

