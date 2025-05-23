Photo shows 'large' snake spotted enjoying sunshine in Derbyshire village

A snake was seen enjoying some late spring sunshine in Lower Hartshay, a village near Ripley, on Tuesday, May 20.
The moment was captured on camera by Iain Greenwood who shared his photo with the Derbyshire Times and described it as a ‘large’ snake.
A snake was seen enjoying some late spring sunshine in Lower Hartshay, a village near Ripley, on Tuesday, May 20.
The moment was captured on camera by Iain Greenwood who shared his photo with the Derbyshire Times and described it as a ‘large’ snake.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.