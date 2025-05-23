Photo shows 'large' snake spotted enjoying sunshine in Derbyshire village

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd May 2025, 13:47 BST
The snake was spotted earlier this week.

A snake was seen enjoying some late spring sunshine in Lower Hartshay, a village near Ripley, on Tuesday, May 20.

The moment was captured on camera by Iain Greenwood who shared his photo with the Derbyshire Times and described it as a ‘large’ snake.

1. 'Large' snake spotted in Derbyshire

