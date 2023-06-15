News you can trust since 1855
Peak District spotlight: A tour of the historic Derbyshire village of Baslow

Lying between the Chatsworth estate and some of the region’s most spectacular scenery, the village of Baslow boasts the kind of exceptional food, hospitality and history which makes it a favourite basecamp for Peak District explorers.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 15th Jun 2023, 21:37 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 22:12 BST

Set at a key crossing point on the river Derwent and Bar Brook, the village today is home to a clutch of well-regarded hotels, pubs, and cafés and even a Michelin-starred restaurant, as well as a selection of exclusive shops.

But its story stretches back long before the rise of the visitor economy, all the way to archaeological evidence of a prehistoric settlement, and markers of Baslow’s development through the centuries can still be found in many quiet corners.

Baslow has offered a warm welcome to all kinds of visitors over the years.

1. Baslow

Baslow has offered a warm welcome to all kinds of visitors over the years. Photo: Brian Eyre

The location of the village made it a crossroads for travellers and a focus for ancient trade routes, notably from the rich salt deposits in Cheshire and then later textiles, coal and agricultural products.

2. Baslow

The location of the village made it a crossroads for travellers and a focus for ancient trade routes, notably from the rich salt deposits in Cheshire and then later textiles, coal and agricultural products. Photo: Brian Eyre

Built around 1603, the Old Bridge is the oldest surviving bridge anywhere on the Derwent and is constructed from locally quarried sandstone and gritstone.

3. Baslow

Built around 1603, the Old Bridge is the oldest surviving bridge anywhere on the Derwent and is constructed from locally quarried sandstone and gritstone. Photo: Brian Eyre

First recorded in 1710, this building housed a carpenter, grocer and ostler, shoemakers, butcher, wheelwright and the village mortuary before becoming The Prince of Wales Inn around 1861.

4. Baslow

First recorded in 1710, this building housed a carpenter, grocer and ostler, shoemakers, butcher, wheelwright and the village mortuary before becoming The Prince of Wales Inn around 1861. Photo: Brian Eyre

