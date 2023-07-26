Peak District park authority sends new planning warning to ex-Dragon's Den star

As previously reported, in 2022 it was revealed that ‘dragon’ Rachel Elnaugh was among a group which had agreed a deal to buy 70 acres of land in Cressbrook Dale and begun landscaping works without planning permission, while also allowing people to live on site beyond legally permitted time limits.

That prompted PDNPA to issue a planning enforcement notice in April, ordering three trustees of the group – Elnaugh, Angela Spink and Keith Parker – as well as Nicholas Davie-Thornhill, of the land-selling Stanton estate, to remove all new additions to the site by August 22, 2023, and completely reinstate its previous condition by November.

Failure to comply with that notice may ultimately result in prosecution and the prospect of an unlimited fine, but the threat does not seem to have worked as on Wednesday, July 19, PDNPA served a new planning contravention notice (PCN) due to continued residential occupation.

The woodland around Cressbrook Dale is categorised among the most ecologically sensitive areas in the national park. (Photo: Jason Chadwick)

A spokesperson for the authority said: “A PCN legally requires the recipient to provide a response to the authority, has been issued seeking further clarity on the use of a caravan on the site at Cressbrook Dale.”

According to the Save Cressbrook Dale campaign, which is fighting the landowners’ actions, the caravan in question moved on to the site in the same week that the original enforcement notice was served, and is occupied by a caretaker for the owners who is also cited in the PCN.

The PDNPA spokesperson said: “We are so far not aware that any activity has been undertaken by the landowner as set out under the previous enforcement notice served, and similar action may be considered by the authority if a satisfactory response to the most recent PCN is not received.

“Following the latest PCN and forthcoming deadline on the previous enforcement notice, the authority may consider further options for action in respect of the caravan, horse box and ‘encampment’ currently sited at the location.”

Rachel Elnaugh, front row, third from left, with some of her group's members after they had cleared a limestone reservoir on the land.

The situation is surrounded by uncertainties, with Elnaugh and her partners so far offering little public response to the enforcement action.

Even if they were to formalise the plans in an application to PDNPRA, it is probable that environmental protections on the Site of Specific Scientific Interest would stand in the way of their ambitions.

It is also unclear whether they possess the financial means to complete the reported £1million acquisition of the land. They released investment prospectuses for ‘micro freeholders’ last summer but the outcome of that process is unknown.

John Butler, chair of the Cressbrook community group, said: “If the owners persist in their denial of the Park’s authority, and continue to despoil the land, there will be a legal battle, with the very real prospect of court orders, bailiffs and eviction.”