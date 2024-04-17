The Peak District National Park celebrates its 73rd anniversary on April 17 2024.

In 1932, the Mass Trespass on Kinder Scout set the stage for the creation of the UK’s national parks. This pivotal event paved the way for the establishment of the Peak District National Park, which celebrates its anniversary today.

The Mass Trespass saw 400 ramblers convene at Bowden Bridge Quarry in Hayfield to assert their right to access the land for walking. However, they were met with resistance from gamekeepers, resulting in scuffles and the imprisonment of five trespassers. Undeterred, the demonstrators pressed on, continuing along the path through William Clough and receiving support from other ramblers who had arrived via Kinder and Edale Cross.

In the years following the trespass, the principle of national parks gained momentum. In 1949, the Government passed an Act of Parliament to formally establish National Parks. Two years later, in 1951, the Peak District became the first national park, setting a precedent for the creation of numerous others throughout the rest of the decade, including the Lake District, the North York Moors, and Exmoor.