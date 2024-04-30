Over 500 solar panels arrive at Bluebells Farm Park to secure sustainable future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire’s much-loved Bluebells Farm Park, renowned for its luxury artisan ice cream, has commenced groundwork on its solar farm installation project with the arrival of 528 solar panels.

Set to be installed within the farm’s 320 acres on unused farmland on the outskirts of Spondon, the project should take six to eight weeks to complete and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 45 tonnes per year – the equivalent of removing eight petrol cars from the road.

The project is part of the Brown family’s, owners of Bluebells Farm Park, wider focus on environmental responsibility as it expands the farm park and its production of luxury artisan ice cream while establishing a future energy source for many years to come.

The Brown Family, Owners of Bluebells Farm Park

Rosemary Brown, co-owner of Bluebells Farm Park, said: “Environmental responsibility is something our family has always been deeply passionate about and have kept at the forefront as the farm has diversified over the years.

“We are continuing to grow both our farm park and ice cream production, which is amazing, but with this comes the responsibility to look for new ways to enhance the environmental sustainability of the farm.”

From its humble beginnings in 1953 as a working dairy farm, Bluebells Farm Park has evolved into a beloved destination for a family day out and is renowned for its artisan ice cream, with an impressive array of seasonal events and educational offerings.

Bluebells Luxury Artisan Ice Cream currently produces 29 flavours of ice creams and sorbets, which have won awards from the Italian Gelato Festival, the ICA National Ice Cream Awards and 17 Great Taste Awards.

Solar panels arrive at Bluebells Farm Park

The ice cream, which is made using milk from its dairy herd, has also received the royal seal of approval from King Charles III in 2011 when he personally visited the farm on a tour of Derbyshire’s independent businesses.

Solar project aside, Rosemary went on to explain the additional sustainable efforts the family have taken to secure a greener future on the farm, she added: “We are proud to have introduced various eco-friendly practices such as adding buffer strips at the edge of our arable fields where long grasses can flourish and providing habitats for wildlife to thrive. We’ve also planted grass and clover mixes, called herbal leys, which are designed to fix nitrogen in the soil and remove the need to use artificial fertiliser.”

Bluebells Farm Park also participates in Natural England’s Mid-Tier Stewardship Scheme, meaning they manage their habitats to deliver significant environmental benefits and increase biodiversity, as well as being Red Tractor Assured.

The assurance means the farm continuously demonstrates high levels of animal welfare, environmental protection, traceability, and food production.