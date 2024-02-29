Over 14 metres of mature hedge set to be removed in Derbyshire village as council approves planning application

14,3 meters of the hedgerow South of Alfreton Road in Westhouses will be removed to create pedestrian and horse access from Alfreton Road to an adjacent field.

The application to remove the hedgerow in Westhouses, near Alfreton has been submitted to Bolsover District Council by Riley Representative Services on behalf of Gary Bains.

The proposal includes removing 14.3 meters of the hedge South of Alfreton Road to create pedestrian and horse access to an adjacent field.

The design and access statement reads: “This is required as there is no current access from the highway. The only existing access is across two other fields which are currently tenanted by other people and different owners. During inclement weather and in winter it becomes almost impossible to access the field indicated across these fields. Access such as that applied for is necessary to ensure good and consistent welfare of the horses.”

A survey conducted by Derbyshire Wildlife Trust concluded that the hedgerow is mature, approximately 160 meters long and composed of abundant hawthorn with some blackthorn, occasional elder and more rarely apple, ash and wych elm.

The hedgerow is not considered to be important but it qualifies as a ‘habitat of principal importance’ under NERC Act 2006, as it comprises of more than 80% native species.

Commenting on the proposal Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said that removing part of the hedgerow is considered a minor loss of biodiversity and it is recommended that a new hedgerow measuring a minimum of 15m in length (but ideally longer) is planted.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said: “14.3m seems quite a long stretch given that the new gate is less than 4m and that vehicular access isn’t required, only pedestrian. If the length to be removed can be reduced, it would be preferable.”

The design and access statement reads: “ A 3.6 metre wide galvanised steel gate will be set back five metres from the highway, with a timber post and rail fence set at an angle from the gate to the highway, to give a safe area for horse and handler while the gate is opened and closed. This will necessitate the removal of 14.5 Mts of the existing hedge along the highway.”

The proposal was approved by the council on February 26 and the decision notice issued by the council reads: “Having taken into account the reasons for the hedgerow removal put forward in your submission the local planning authority is satisfied that there are exceptional circumstances which justify the removal of the hedgerow."