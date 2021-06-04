Organisers take 'difficult decision' to cancel this year's Hope Show

The decision to cancel the 2021 Hope Show was ‘reluctantly’ taken by the agriculture show’s executive committee.

The annual event which includes stock judging, sheep dog trials and equestrian and other events is held every August Bank Holiday on the showground at Marsh Farm, in Hope.

In a statement the organisers said the news would be greeted with “great sadness by loyal supporters” of the event but plans were in hand for the 2022 event.

Interbred cattle being judged at a former Hope SHow

Hope Show Chairman Stuart Fairfax said: “It is a great shame it has been necessary to cancel the Show for a second year but the committee decided it was better to be safe than sorry.

"The risks of pushing ahead with the show with the uncertainty around restrictions are too great as it could lead to enormous costs which cannot be recouped.

“Hope Show is a traditional agricultural show which is looked forward to by many people including all the volunteers, exhibitors, judges, members, local residents and the general public so it is a huge disappointment for everyone.

“We have already started looking ahead to next year and Hope Show will be back in 2022 bigger and better than ever!”

Currently, Hope Show, which is run by volunteers, is seeking a treasurer to undertake the financial administration of the Show and associated activities. The role attracts a modest honorarium payment and would suit someone with book keeping experience.