The Derbyshire Pension Fund, which is managed by the County Council, has millions of pounds invested in oil and gas companies, which opponents claim is helping to fund the climate crisis.

The 10ft high monster was accompanied by masked oil barons, an Extinction Rebellion (XR) Samba band and campaigners calling for green investments not oil. The performances were in Hall Leys Park and outside County Hall, prior to a full County Council meeting.

There was also a tug of war staged between the oil barons and people representing renewable energy under a banner stating “The Choice: Oil Vs Green Investments”.

A giant oil monster and oil barons perform an oil-themed Jabberwocky in Matlock as part of a National Day of Divestment against council pension funds being invested in fossil fuels.

Campaigners also asked several public questions about divestment at the meeting.

Sue Owen from the Derbyshire Pensioners Action Group said: “We are campaigning for a cleaner planet. We want to see our Derbyshire County Council pension fund take money out of fossil fuels which are causing a climate catastrophe. Instead we would like to see the money invested in local sustainable green investments, such as well insulated social housing or local wind and solar energy production.”

