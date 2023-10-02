New rapid EV charging site opened at The Grouse & Claret in Rowsley by Osprey Charging

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chargers will add up to 100 miles of range in around 35 minutes of charge, depending on the vehicle and its battery. Site will bolster UK national EV charging infrastructure, improve local air quality and reduce noise pollution.

Osprey Charging, one of the UK’s largest and leading electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, has increased access to public charging in Derbyshire with three high-powered EV chargers installed at The Grouse & Claret in Rowsley, supporting local residents, businesses and visitors with reliable EV infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 75kW rapid charge points are compatible with every EV on the market today and can typically add 100 miles of range in just 35 minutes, depending on the model of the vehicle and its battery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Osprey Charging opens new EV charging site in Rowsley

Situated next to a restaurant, the chargers are an ideal place to charge an EV whilst popping for a bite to eat. The chargers are easy to use and designed with simple payment for drivers, accepting contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey App and RFID card payments as well as payments through all major third-party payment methods including fleet cards.

Access to charging is one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption and the installation is expected to encourage EV uptake in the area, bolstering the UK’s national charging infrastructure as well as improving local air quality, reducing noise pollution and supporting local decarbonisation efforts.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The electric transition is well underway and we’re here to provide a reliable and rapid public charging service for drivers, from Cornwall to Scottish Highlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Each of our new locations is carefully designed to maximise space, accessibility and availability of chargers, working to the latest and highest standards.

"This new charging site at The Grouse & Claret in Rowsley is a vital part of the re-charging network that will enable the decarbonisation of transport in the UK.

As EV uptake increases across the country ahead of the 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, more and more of Derbyshire’s visitors will look for EV charging as standard.

Osprey has funded this installation, operation and oversees maintenance of the chargers which are all supplied with renewable energy. Marston’s Brewery Group, the landlord for the site, benefits from a future-proofed car park and being able to attract more EV drivers as customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad