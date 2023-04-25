New £500,000 fund open to support ‘Green’ community spaces in Derbyshire

The Green Spaces initiative is the latest phase of the Community Matters Fund run by National Grid Electricity Distribution. The fund, which is paid for entirely by shareholders, has awarded £4.3 million to grassroots organisations since 2021.

The aim of the fund is to support the development of green spaces to bring communities together, encourage more wildlife and biodiversity, improve air quality and reduce noise, as well as delivering health benefits, and creating employment and volunteering opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications are welcome from community organisations of all kinds, particularly those supporting vulnerable groups to overcome barriers to accessing green spaces. Projects that create volunteering opportunities for members of the local community are also encouraged to apply.

Applications are now open for a new Green Spaces Fund which will support communities across Derbyshire to enhance their local environment and encourage more people to make the most of their green spaces.

The Green Spaces Community Fund is open to community organisations and charities of all sizes working in the National Grid Electricity Distribution area in the East Midlands.

Jill Russell, Environment Manager at National Grid, said: “We’re committed to empowering communities and promoting sustainability across our region. We believe that access to green spaces is essential for the wellbeing of both individuals and communities, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of this initiative on our communities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fund will award grants of up to £2,000 for unregistered organisations. Registered charities and eligible non-profit companies can apply for up to £10,000. The closing date for applications is Friday 12 May.