New plans for 301 homes on green fields in Chesterfield

A planning application has been pitched to Chesterfield Borough Council for the estate of two, three and four-bedroom houses on a 15.2-hectate site to the east of Linacre Road, Holme Hall.

The land is surrounded by residential estates and woodland with green belt to the west in the neighbouring district of North East Derbyshire.

A planning statement, submitted as part of the application by Tilia Homes Ltd, says: “The site has a gently undulating landform, with hedgerows and scattered hedgerow trees forming the site’s main natural features alongside a small stream which runs east to west across the site.

"The site is visually contained by Ashgate Plantation to the south and east and with existing residential development to the north and beyond Linacre Road to the east.”

Tilia says the 301 houses will include 54 affordable homes made up of a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties.

"The 247 market homes are proposed as a mix of mainly three and four-bedroom dwellings provided through a variety of house types,” documents add.

"Each dwelling is proposed with its own private rear garden which will either back onto rear gardens of existing dwellings or the rear of new dwellings within perimeter blocks.”

Access to the southern and western areas of the estate will be directly from Linacre Road, with the homes on the northern part of the development accessed from Leadhill Road.

Tilia is marketing the development as ‘an attractive, viable and deliverable scheme’, and the company is confident of securing planning permission.

“The proposed development is considered to accord with the relevant policies of the Development Plan, would have economic, social and environmental benefits and is clearly a sustainable development,” the planning statement adds.

"Therefore, in accordance with the presumption in favour of sustainable development, the proposed development should be approved without delay.”

Signs have appeared along Linacre Road to inform residents about the development.