Net zero: North East Derbyshire MP ‘absolutely backs’ delayed net zero policy targets announced by Prime Minister

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley has welcomed the PM’s decision to delay net zero climate targets, which has sparked a national debate.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:42 BST- 2 min read
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the plans to delay some of the UK climate targets, yesterday, on Wednesday, September 20.

The ban to sell new combustion engine cars has been pushed back from 2030 to 2035 while the plan to phase out the installation of gas boilers by 2035, has been changed to reduce it by 80%. Off-grid boilers which were set to be banned by 2026, will now stay in use until 2035 – when their number will be cut by 80%.

The decision has sparked a heated debate nationally, with environmental groups criticisng the delays, but Mr Rowley has welcomed the PM’s plans.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the plans to delay some of the UK climate targets, yesterday, on Wednesday, September 20.  The decision has sparked a heated debate nationally but North East Derbyshire Tory MP Lee Rowley has welcomed PM’s plans with open arms.
He said in a statement: “It’s been pretty clear for some time that a reset was needed on net zero and, today, the Prime Minister did just that. As residents in North East Derbyshire know, I haven’t always agreed with my party on every issue. But, on this: I absolutely, completely, totally back him. He’s right.

“Over the last couple of years, I’ve had the privilege of being able to work on some policy on green issues down in Westminster. There is no doubt that there is much opportunity here. We should absolutely want to leave our world in a better place than we found it and to clean up dirty and polluting processes. Yet it is also the case that some of the rhetoric and hyperbole from politicians, charities and special interests was getting far too ahead of the reality.

“We should all want to tread lightly on the earth and to reduce our impact on the planet. But we cannot do it by making it impossible for people to live, work and build their lives.

“As I’ve said repeatedly, politics is about trade-offs and should be about honesty. The net zero debate has, for too long, being suspended in a lack of reality about the impact on ordinary people. I support getting to net zero. But we have to do it in a pragmatic way which works for everyone in North East Derbyshire.”

