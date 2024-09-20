Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The consultation period for Derbyshire residents to give their view on a National Grid proposal to erect 50m tall pylons across the region has ended.

Residents had until September 17 to fill in consultation forms expressing their views on the proposal which forms part of National Grid’s Great Grid Upgrade.

According to National Grid, the consultation period generated a lot of interest and the utilities company engaged with over 70,000 local people and received 2,585 pieces of feedback.

A spokesperson for National Grid said: “Our plans are an essential part of The Great Grid Upgrade, the largest overhaul of our energy network in a generation. By developing this project, we will be able to connect new sources of cleaner, renewable energy to six million homes and businesses across Derbyshire and beyond.

"We are very grateful to the local community and stakeholders who have shared their views with us. We are carefully considering their valuable feedback as we continue to shape our proposals, before holding a further public consultation in 2025.”

National Grid stated they are still a long way away from construction of the new pylons.

After considering all of the feedback, the company does not expect to apply for consent to begin work until late 2026.

If consent is granted, the current project programme would not see construction until 2028 with the new line only becoming fully operational from 2031.

National Grid’s proposal will establish a new 400kV transmission connection via 50m tall pylons between a new 400kV Chesterfield Substation to the existing Willington Substation just south of Derby.

The proposal has proved controversial with action groups to oppose the plans being set up by residents.

One such resident is June Kent from Danesmoor who set up the ‘Save Danesmoor/Clay Cross South, North Wingfield and Pilsley’ action group on Facebook.

June said: “I thought they can’t possibly be building 50m tall pylons right behind our houses in Danesmoor. I was shocked and horrified.

“Being so close to the Peak District, our houses back onto greenfields. It's a really quiet area with lots of wildlife and these pylons will ruin all of that.”