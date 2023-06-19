Matlock Civic Association clean up public artwork to renew community pride

Matlock Civic Association (MCA) member Brian Wood led a working party of ten residents who spent three hours cleaning the 250 metre-long Matlock Mural on Saturday, June 17.

MCA secretary Ken Parker said: “It was our contribution to the national Civic Day, organised by the national Civic Voice charity, which celebrates distinctive elements of the local environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The association had cleaned the mural in 2019 and 2021 and after two years it was becoming stained and dirty again. It is now back to being a sparkling addition to the street scene.”

The Matlock Civic Association volunteers. (Photo: Maureen Wood)

In 2015, MCA organised the original painting of the mural on the concrete wall above the rail line and the Sainsbury’s site along the A6 Derwent Way.

Chesterfield mural artist Peter Barber, who grew up in Matlock, transformed what had been a stained and ugly structure with an eye-catching design referencing some of the key features of life in the town.

The following year, the project was highly commended in the Civic Voice national design awards, as an example of low-cost ways to renew local pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the beginning, it has been supported by local authorities and community partners, and Derbyshire Dales District Council again helped out at the weekend, sweeping the pavement before the washdown. Grounds maintenance company Derwent Treescapes generously provided the water bowser and high-vis vests.

Tracey Grant was a dab hand with a sponge.

MCA is currently developing other new projects in partnership with local councils. For more information on its work, see matlockcivicassociation.org.uk.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

The mural requires periodic cleaning to remove the inevitable build-up of dirt.