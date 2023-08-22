Major housing scheme and training centre near Chesterfield moves a step closer

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee approved planning permission at a meeting on Monday, August 21, for the project’s infrastructure, landscaping, access and enabling works to get underway at the proposed 46 hectare site off Worksop Road, at Mastin Moor, near Staveley.

Devonshire Property Ltd’s latest application relates to the green infrastructure areas surrounding the housing plots after outline planning permission for the overall site has already been approved by the planning committee.

Andrew Byrne, Property Development Director at the Devonshire Group – which oversees Derbyshire’s famous Chatsworth Estate – said “Receiving planning approval marks an exciting next step for our development at Mastin Moor. We are now able to get underway with works in earnest and start to see the project really take shape.

The site of the proposed Mastin Moor housing scheme

“Our focus now is to ensure that we move the project forward quickly, while also prioritising a considered, sustainable and sensitive approach for the benefit of the wider community that we serve. We’re looking forward to continuing this journey and creating a place that will contribute to the area and provide new homes for local people.”

The overall site will include 650 dwellings, a residential care facility, a centre including retail, health and leisure facilities, offices, and services, an open space, a community garden extension, community building, parking and associated infrastructure.

Enabling works will also pave the way for the launch of the Construction Skills Hub, whch is a Staveley Town Deal project developed by the borough council and to be operated by Chesterfield College with the University of Derby.

Objections to the scheme have included the impact on wildlife, increased traffic congestion, road safety and additional pressure on overstretched resources including doctors and schools.

But a council planning officer stated the land is allocated for housing in the council’s Local Plan and the area’s Clinical Commissioning Group has requested a financial contribution towards healthcare.