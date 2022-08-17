John Smedley donates £2,000 to fighting fund for Matlock allotments

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A representative for Lea Mills knitwear brand John Smedley made the donation via a bid on a painting by local artist Robert Evans, during a silent auction at the Matlock Goes Green event on July 30.

A company spokesperson said: “John Smedley recognises the importance of allotments to the community and fully supports the benefits they can bring to residents in terms of mental and physical wellbeing and community cohesion.

“In a post-pandemic world, this feels more important than ever. There are also clear environmental benefits from growing produce locally, reducing air miles and carbon footprints.”

The painting now hangs in the boardroom at John Smedley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allotment holders are currently under threat of eviction on September 29 and, in partnership with local councils, are pursuing the possibility of a compulsory purchase for the land.

The allotments have been part of local life for more than a century, a status appreciated by those at John Smedley, based just three miles away since 1784.

The spokesperson said: “We are keen to help retain the site in its current position and ensure this asset of community value is available to local residents now and in the future.”

The fighting fund has now raised £32,000 of the required £55,000. To support the cause, go to https://bit.ly/3K1ER43.