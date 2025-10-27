The secretary of Chesterfield Canal Trust has commented after a tragic incident saw a police investigation launched.

Rod Auton, secretary of the Chesterfield Canal Trust received three phone calls on Sunday morning (October 26) and several messages reporting that two dead swans were found near the Blue Bank Lock.

He said: “It's appalling and ridiculous. Normally, the canal is such a tranquil haven of peace and communion with nature. It makes it doubly shocking when something so horrible happens in a place where people go for relaxation and to enjoy themselves.

"We had a trip that morning, which was going past there. Luckily, we knew what had happened beforehand, so we could tell the passengers that they might come across a fairly unpleasant site.”

Police have since attended the canal and recovered the bodies of the birds for further investigation.

Officers said they believed that the swans were killed between 5pm on Saturday (October 25) and 9am on Sunday (October 26) – with investigation currently underway.

Residents and canals visitors have been left shocked by the incident – with many who visited the Trust’s Hollingwood Hub today sharing their distress.

Rod said: “I've been in our shop at Hollingwood hub today. Lots of people came along and said that this was appalling and dreadful, asking how someone could have done it.

"People love the canal and the swans. We are always getting lots of photographs of the swans. People go along and feed them every day, so they're just shocked and disgusted that something like this could have happened.”

The incident comes after a similar tragedy at the Chesterfield Canal five years ago which saw one swan killed and one injured.

A female swan was found shot on a nest of eggs and an injured male bird was found nearby on the Chesterfield Canal in Worksop in May 2020. Four ducks were also killed in the same incident.

Police have now launched an appeal to the public and officers are keen to hear from anyone who has any information that could help them with their investigation.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 25000628300.

Rod added: “I'm sure there's somebody somewhere who will have heard something some conversation, or maybe somebody boasting. In my experience with these sorts of incidents, someone sooner or later will come forward and hopefully people who were responsible will be apprehended.”