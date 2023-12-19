Investigation launched as ‘barely alive’ fox with horrific shot wounds found in garden near Matlock

The RSPCA is appealing for information following the shocking discovery of a fox with horrific injuries in Darley Bridge.

The poor fox was barely alive and had collapsed in a garden

The adult male fox was found collapsed in a back garden at Eversleigh Rise in Darley Bridge on December 15. Concerned homeowners immediately called the RSPCA for advice.

At the scene, it was concluded that the fox had severe shot wounds and needed to be put to sleep. Following the incident, RSPCA launched an investigation.

RSPCA inspector Pamela Bird said: “This was a very upsetting discovery for residents in this area. The fox was bleeding from multiple parts of his body from what are thought to be gunshot wounds.

“He was in such a poor state he had to be put to sleep to end his suffering. It was a very upsetting incident and I’m keen to find out more about what happened. It’s really concerning that someone is using a firearm to cause such awful suffering to wildlife.”

Anyone who witnesses an animal which needs rescuing should contact the RSPCA’s cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.