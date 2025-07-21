The stunning phenomenon was captured on Sunday, July 20, when Derbyshire was battered by thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Thomas Walker, a local photography enthusiast, was at Harboro Rocks in the Peak District taking photos of lightening when he noticed the clouds swirling.

He said: “It was rotating a lot more before I started filming as I was photographing the lightening before I noticed it.

"The video is over looking Cromford from Harboro Rocks. You could see small vortex rotating for nearly eight minutes.

"I did think it could develop into a tornado at first but then it developed more into a scud cloud once it lost momentum.

"It was very cool to watch it form and travel across the ground.”

1 . Clouds form rotating vertex over Derbyshire The stunning phenomenon was captured on Sunday, July 20, when Derbyshire was battered by thunderstorms and heavy rain. Photo: Thomas Walker Photo Sales

2 . Clouds form rotating vertex over Derbyshire Thomas Walker, a local photography enthusiast, was at Harboro Rocks in the Peak District taking photos of lightening when he noticed the clouds swirling. Photo: Thomas Walker Photo Sales

3 . Clouds form rotating vertex over Derbyshire Thomas could see small vortex in the sky rotating for nearly eight minutes and he at first thought it could develop into a tornado. Photo: Thomas Walker Photo Sales