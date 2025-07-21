“I did think it could develop into a tornado”: Photos and video recorded in the Peak District show clouds form swirling vortex above Derbyshire village

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Jul 2025, 12:43 BST
Footage recorded by a Derbyshire photography enthusiast shows as clouds form a swirling vortex above Cromford – before forming a scud cloud.

The stunning phenomenon was captured on Sunday, July 20, when Derbyshire was battered by thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Thomas Walker, a local photography enthusiast, was at Harboro Rocks in the Peak District taking photos of lightening when he noticed the clouds swirling.

He said: “It was rotating a lot more before I started filming as I was photographing the lightening before I noticed it.

"The video is over looking Cromford from Harboro Rocks. You could see small vortex rotating for nearly eight minutes.

"I did think it could develop into a tornado at first but then it developed more into a scud cloud once it lost momentum.

"It was very cool to watch it form and travel across the ground.”

But the clouds lost the momentum and developed into a scud cloud. Scud clouds are low, ragged stratiform or cumuliform cloud elements that normally are unattached to larger thunderstorm or cold frontal cloud bases and are often mistaken for tornados.

