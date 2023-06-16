Hundreds sign petition against 400-home homes plan on Derbyshire hillside

The petition, started by the Wolds Action Group, opposes the building of 423 homes by William Davis Homes Ltd on land to the north of Matlock, close to Highfields School, off Pinewood Road, Gritstone Road and Sandy Lane – known locally as the Wolds.

As of this article’s publication, 1,447 people have signed the petition which calls for residents to protect the 58.3-acre area of green space above the town, dubbing it a “natural flood defence and an important wildlife habitat”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement alongside the petition says: “We’ve been fighting for over a decade to protect this special place from unsustainable and unnecessary development.

The area where the planned development would sit

“The issues with developing the Matlock Wolds are very serious, which is why this controversial planning application is still on the table nearly five years after being submitted.”

William Davis Ltd submitted its plans to Derbyshire Dales District Council in November 2018 and the scheme is still pending with the authority, with numerous additional documents and details requested and submitted over the years in a bid to reach a fully informed decision.

The 423-home scheme would include a restaurant or cafe, business and shop units, a takeaway, a children’s play area and a “countryside park”, along with floodwater collection ponds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Atkin, a retired English teacher, started the Wolds Action Group in 2013 and says researching and fighting the plans for the last decade has been a “struggle”.

The planned site for the new development

She said: “Throughout this process it has been members of the public that have had to point out issues with flooding and we flagged that up when the site was at the Local Plan stage (the district council’s blueprint for future development).”

Ms Atkin said the site had been classified by the district council as a “priority four” site, which in the authority’s own words, in a December 2012 letter, means the Wolds is “inappropriate for development due to the fact that there are insurmountable constraints”.

She continued: “There are concerns about what will happen if it is approved. It is a huge site and the problems will be huge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think people in Matlock generally feel we are being totally hammered on this side of the valley when we are really susceptible to flooding. People are really really anxious about it.

A computer-generated image of how the development might look

“It is really important to people and it is just going to be another housing estate instead of green space, which has been very important for people – especially during the pandemic.”

She said a core issue in the Dales is the restriction that means the district council must fit a whole council’s worth of Government housing targets – 230 homes a year – into half of its geographical patch.

The Peak District National Park takes up around half of the Dales but planning there is the responsibility of the Peak District National Park Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Atkin said: “Nobody is saying we should be building loads of houses in Bakewell or all over the Peak Park but the current situation means our infrastructure is totally overloaded.”

Plans for the lay-out of the new housaing development

Cllr Steve Wain, new district council chairman and Matlock flood warden, has been raising red flags about the Wolds development for years and has seen first-hand the real impact of repeated flooding on the town.

He said it was “very reassuring” that so many people in the community were clearly concerned about the potential scheme, but said the petition will only carry weight if it is listened to.

Cllr Wain said: “There are still significant issues with the site, like a new watercourse being identified on-site which was not known about before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are environmental issues and ecological issues. The developer is looking to pull up hedgerows and then plant new hedgerows but those will take time to become established and if they are on people’s properties there is no guarantee they’ll stay.

“The community are really fearful of huge attenuation ponds (collecting flood water running off the site) being built on a hillside above a new development, holding millions of litres of water which could then carry down the hillside to other places and other developments.

“At Castle View Primary School (off nearby Chesterfield Road in Matlock) they have already had flooding when they had never had it before due to a site nearby (another William Davis Homes site called Treetops, off Asker Lane). I would urge anybody to have a look at the planning application and sign the petition.

William Davis Homes was approached for comment but did not provide a statement. It previously told the LDRS in 2021: “William Davis Homes has a reputation for quality and caring for the communities we build in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are sympathetic to local concern regarding flood risk and have worked closely with the local planning authority and the Environment Agency to mitigate any flooding risk on the proposed site.

“The plans include a large open space equivalent to the size of 14 football pitches. It will incorporate a country park, which will feature industry-recognised sustainable drainage systems to help control the effect of surface water. Several balancing ponds will collect flood water.

“Overall, the proposed development will bring huge benefits, including a boost to the local economy and improved public access to land for recreation. Funding will also be provided as part of the application for a series of improvements in the area.

“These include changes to road junctions, resurfacing work and the introduction of a new signal crossing for pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad