The event on Sunday, July 2, was just the fifth time that Longcliffe Quarries Ltd and its partners had invited the public to explore Hoe Grange Quarry, near Brassington, and seek out some of the 29 butterfly species which have been recorded across the five-hectare site .

On the day, around 275 visitors spotted 11 of these including the common blue, small and large skippers and a freshly hatched ‘mint’ gatekeeper, while others tried pond dipping and everyone enjoyed the ice cream and refreshments.

Ken Orpe, a recorder for Butterfly Conservation East Midlands, said: “The weather was not ideal and may have put a few people off, but those who did attend had a good time. In addition to butterflies, they may have seen a number of day-flying moths including lattice heath.”

Helping out at another successful open day at Hoe Grange Quarry: from left, Derbyshire butterfly recorder Ken Orpe, reserve warden Ray 'Badger' Walker, Longcliffe Quarries managing director Paul Boustead, and Kate Blair, White Peak living landscapes officer for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.

Among a whole wealth of wildlife, the reserve attracts birds such as little owls, kestrels, spotted flycatchers and whitethroats, and numerous shy and rarely seen mammals and amphibians.

Kate Blair, of Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, added: “We are really pleased to be working with Longcliffe to manage Hoe Grange. We have been working closely with Butterfly Conservation East Midlands to ensure the site is managed in the best way as a haven for butterflies and the results to date are fantastic.

“We were thrilled to welcome so many people. It was an exciting day for sightings and there was lots happening for everyone to get involved including the pond dipping.”

The former working limestone quarry was handed over to the two charities in 2015, and nature has gradually been reclaiming the land ever since.

A common blue butterfly spotted during the open day. (Photo: Pete Clark)

Longcliffe managing director Paul Boustead, who helped out on the open day, added: “Hoe Grange Quarry is an important hub for biodiversity in the county. It is rich in a range of flora and fauna including birds and amphibians, as well as the butterflies it is most well known for.

“We were really pleased that despite the weather, we welcomed a steady stream of visitors throughout the day. They were rewarded with sightings of some butterflies and birds, as well as newts, damselflies and dragonflies.”

To learn more about the reserve, go to www.hoegrangequarry.co.uk.