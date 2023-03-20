Aqueduct Cottage, which lies next to Lea Wood Nature Reserve along the Cromford Canal, has been lovingly and carefully restored by a team of committed volunteers, backed by a public crowdfunding campaign and other generous support.

With work finally complete, the charity is inviting people to visit this historical building, learn about its fascinating history and join in a day of free activities on Saturday, March 25.

Lisa Witham, head of wilder communities at the trust, said: “To see the project come to fruition after four years is incredibly exciting.

Aqueduct Cottage has been transformed by a four-year restoration project. (Photo: Ron Common/Aqueduct Cottage)

“Now rejuvenated, Aqueduct Cottage provides an important gateway to Lea Wood Nature Reserve and the wider Derwent landscape, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to showcase more about the area and its wildlife.”

She added: “This project would not have been possible without the hard work of our passionate volunteers and the generous donations of our supporters and members, so huge thanks to everyone who has worked to bring Aqueduct Cottage back to life.”

The project has included a new roof, stabilising and repointing walls, new floors and tiling, installing an upstairs exhibition and community space, and creating wildlife friendly gardens around the building, which was builty in 1802 by the industrialist Peter Nightingale, Florence’s great uncle.

Volunteer Ron Common said: “Saving Aqueduct Cottage has been one of the most heart-warming conservation projects the county has seen in recent years. There has been an amazing level of support from the community which has under-pinned the success of the project.

The building was little more than a ruin when work began. (Photo: Ron Common/Aqueduct Cottage)

“In addition to important cash donations from organisations and individuals, thousands of pounds worth of materials and complimentary services have been provided free of charge, plus a staggering 7,500 hours of volunteer time has been put in by our dedicated team over the past three and half years.”

He added: “The restoration is a wonderful gift from the community for the benefit of present and future generations and it's a real Derbyshire ‘good news’ story that we can all be proud of.”

Between 10am and 3pm on the opening day, staff and volunteers from the trust will deliver a host of activities from guided tours of the cottage with first-hand insights from the restoration team, and nature trail walks through Lea Wood, to outdoor crafts for all the family and a chance to learn how to identify valuable wildlife in its natural habitat.

Many of the cottage tours are already fully-booked, but new timeslots have been added every hour from 11am to 2pm.

Visitors can also get demonstrations of things they can do to help nature thrive, such as planting seeds or growing their own food using anything from an old wheelbarrow, a tyre, a teapot, an old pair of boots, or just about anything can be turned into a plant pot.

There will also be information about ongoing volunteering opportunities at Aqueduct Cottage and other Derbyshire Wildlife Trust projects, so that local residents can continue to help protect a remarkable heritage asset.

For tour bookings, go to https://bit.ly/3Ft0qtg.