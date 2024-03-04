Green bin collections to re-start in North East Derbyshire
With spring just around the corner and people eager to get back in their gardens, the collections will resume w/c 4 March 2024 for the south of the district and w/c 11 March 2024 for the north.
Cllr Stephen Pickering, Cabinet member for Environment and Place, said: “We’re pleased our teams will be back out emptying your green bins as we move into Spring. You can help them by putting your bin out on time and making sure you include the correct waste such as grass cuttings, food peelings or cuttings.”
Residents are reminded that items such as: grass cuttings, flowers, leaves, leftover fruit, salad, vegetable waste and eggshells and cooked food left-overs such as bread, pastries, pasta, meat, fish, tea bags and coffee grounds can all go in your green bin.
Food waste can also be placed in compostable bags manufactured to British Standard EN13432 if concerned about smells and flies. (No retail carrier bags)
Make sure to look at our handy checklists on our website to see what goes in your burgundy bin and green bin.
